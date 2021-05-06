2 ‘NPA supporters’ nabbed for murder of Pilar man











Murder charges have been filed against two alleged supporters of the New People’s Army who were tagged as suspects in the killing of a Pilar resident whose remains were found dumped at a creek in the town last week.

Lt. Reynan Romulo, chief of the Pilar Police Station, said they filed the murder raps before the Bohol Provincial Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday against Arnelio Tuson, 39, and Berniel Escabusa, 38.

According to Romulo, they have solid evidence against Tuson and Escabusa based on the testimonies of suspect-turned-witness Alex Espina who was with the duo during the incident.

Tuson and Escabusa have been accused of killing Rosinito Lubas who was found dead in Barangay Catagdaan, Pilar with a fatal face injury inflicted using a blunt object.

Tuson, Escabusa and Espina were arrested in a hot pursuit operation on Sunday, several hours after Lubas’ remains were found.

“Ang isa mi act as atong witness sa pangahitabo. Base sa lawm na atong pakisusi it was found out na naa kini si Alex Espina, less participation ra siya kay siya ray nasakyan adtong panahuna, wala siya magdahum nga patyon diay sa duha,” said Romulo.

“Lig-on ang iyang testimony, inabunan pud sa ubang naka witness didto sa area na nag-uban sila…Strong ang testimony ani ni Alex,” he added.

According to Romulo, the killing was premeditated and may have been carried out by Tuson and Escabusa who feared that Lubas would reveal to authorities their ties with the underground rebel movement.

“Allegedly, kaning duha supporters ni sila sa pikas, NPA ba…Mao na ngana, nahadlok isumbon,” he said. “Planado g’yud ni kay naa na may daan kasuko sila.”

Romulo said that a search warrant was issued against Escabusa prompting police to monitor his house for alleged illegal gun possession prior to his arrest for the alleged killing of Lubas.

Police however did not chance upon Escabusa who authorities said did not go home days before the killing of Lubas.

Both Esabusa and Tuson were detained at the Pilar Police Station pending the issuance of a commitment order. (A. Doydora)