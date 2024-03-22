Criminal raps eyed vs. Chocolate Hills resort

The owner of Captain’s Peak Resort that is embroiled in controversy for building facilities at the Chocolate Hills could face criminal prosecution for drilling wells without securing a permit from the National Water Resources Board (NWRB).

According to NWRB Executive Director Ricky Arzadon, based on their records, Captain’s Peak did not secure water rights or permit to drill wells from which it is extracting water mainly used in the resort’s swimming pool.

“Based on our records, they don’t have water rights. So that’s an illegal utilization or extraction of water,” said Arzadon who also issued a cease-and-desist order (CDO) against the resort on Wednesday.

In the CDO, the NWRB required Captain’s Peak to submit an explanation, within 15 days, for its failure to secure water permit.

Arzadon said the NWRB will assess if there is criminal liability after Captain’s Peak submits its answer.

“We will see if there is a need to file a criminal case against [the resort],” the NWRB chief declared. (Kit Bagaipo)