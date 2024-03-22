Criminal raps eyed vs. Chocolate Hills resort

Topic |  
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

Criminal raps eyed vs. Chocolate Hills resort

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The owner of Captain’s Peak Resort that is embroiled in controversy for building facilities at the Chocolate Hills could face criminal prosecution for drilling wells without securing a permit from the National Water Resources Board (NWRB).

According to NWRB Executive Director Ricky Arzadon, based on their records, Captain’s Peak did not secure water rights or permit to drill wells from which it is extracting water mainly used in the resort’s swimming pool.

“Based on our records, they don’t have water rights. So that’s an illegal utilization or extraction of water,” said Arzadon who also issued a cease-and-desist order (CDO) against the resort on Wednesday.

In the CDO, the NWRB required Captain’s Peak to submit an explanation, within 15 days, for its failure to secure water permit.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Arzadon said the NWRB will assess if there is criminal liability after Captain’s Peak submits its answer.

“We will see if there is a need to file a criminal case against [the resort],” the NWRB chief declared. (Kit Bagaipo)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Russian national, 3 others nabbed in Loon drug buy-bust

More than P80,000 worth of shabu were seized from three drug peddlers, one of whom is a Russian national, during…

Brothers from Talibon caught with P68 million shabu

Two brothers from Talibon were arrested by combined operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 7 and the Philippine…

Lawyer files graft vs. CENRO over cutting of century-old acacia trees in Tagbilaran

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A crusading lawyer has filed charges for…

Chinese woman groped, robbed at Morning Hills, Loay

A 25-year old Chinese woman said she was groped and robbed by a still unknown assailant when she was at…

P7.1-M shabu seized in Panglao buy-bust

After the recent haul of more than P16.1 million worth of shabu in a series of buy-bust operations by police…

Bohol PNP denies torture of 5 slain NPA rebels in Bilar

The Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) blasted allegations of a left-leaning lawyers’ group that the five members of the New…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply