Russian national, 3 others nabbed in Loon drug buy-bust

More than P80,000 worth of shabu were seized from three drug peddlers, one of whom is a Russian national, during a buy-bust operation in Purok 6, Barangay Basdio, Loon Tuesday night.

Arrested following the entrapment operation were two (2) painters identified as Castor Alba Banko, 36, from Mongcayo, Compostela Valley; Jomjen Alas Panis, 33, from Lagtangan, Sevilla. The Russian national was identified as Viktor Viktorovich Totov, 38.

The operation was conducted by joint operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Provincial Intelligence Unit, Maritime Police Naval Force, and the Loon Police Station.

Confiscated from the possession of the suspects were cellophane sachets containing shabu approximately weighing 12 grams with a standard drug price of P81,600.

All three suspects are currently detained at the Loon Police Detention Facility while the arresting officers are preparing to file charges for illegal sale and illegal possession of prohibited drugs against them. (Kit Bagaipo with reports from Ern Pahayahay)