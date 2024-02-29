Chinese woman groped, robbed at Morning Hills, Loay

A 25-year old Chinese woman said she was groped and robbed by a still unknown assailant when she was at Morning Hills in Botoc Occidental, Loay town on Monday.

The victim, identified as Yuan Ji, 25, single, from Chongjing, China, told investigators of Loay Police Station that when she arrived at Morning Hills aboard a rented motorcycle, a man suddenly accosted her, groped her private parts and robbed her by taking her bag with US $500, an i-Phone 11, credit card, Php 2,000 cash, Chinese passport and driver’s license.

The victim was able to run away from the suspect aboard her motorcycle but crashed while on a downhill descent. She was able to seek help from barangay officials who treated her minor injuries from the crash.

Loay police are still trying to identify the suspect who was allegedly riding a white Ford Eco Sport vehicle with the numbers 6873 on its registration plate.

Police Staff Sergeant Pepito Teroy of the Loay PNP said although the CCTV footage of Barangay Botoc Occidental captured the fleeing suspect, they have no clear view of his vehicle’s registration plate or his physical features.

The victim is temporarily residing at Abraham Resort in Tawala, Panglao. (Kit Bagaipo with a report from Rey Tutas)