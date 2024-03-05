Brothers from Talibon caught with P68 million shabu

Two brothers from Talibon were arrested by combined operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 7 and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 with more than 10 kilograms of shabu with a market value of P68 million during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City on Monday morning.

The operatives identified the suspects as Jaime Dajao, 47, and his brother, Roberto Dajao, 53, who are both from Purok 2, Barangay Tanghaligue, Talibon.



Police investigation revealed that the brothers served as “bodegeros” of a drug lord known only as “Leon,” and are tasked in transporting shabu from Bohol to Cebu.

The brothers are allegedly responsible in disposing 10 to 20 kilos of shabu to drug peddlers in Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and other towns in Cebu.

One of the police operatives, acting as a drug buyer, reportedly transacted with the suspects who were onboard a car driven by Roberto.

The shabu discovered in the possession of the suspects were stuffed in plastic packaging material with Chinese characters.

According to police, sometime in 2020, Jaime was arrested for illegal possession of 4 kilos of shabu, but was later released from detention after the drug charges against him were dismissed. (Kit Bagaipo with a report from Rey Tutas)