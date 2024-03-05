Brothers from Talibon caught with P68 million shabu

Topic |  
March 5, 2024
March 5, 2024

Brothers from Talibon caught with P68 million shabu

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Two brothers from Talibon were arrested by combined operatives of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 7 and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 with more than 10 kilograms of shabu with a market value of P68 million during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City on Monday morning.

The operatives identified the suspects as Jaime Dajao, 47, and his brother, Roberto Dajao, 53, who are both from Purok 2, Barangay Tanghaligue, Talibon.

Police investigation revealed that the brothers served as “bodegeros” of a drug lord known only as “Leon,” and are tasked in transporting shabu from Bohol to Cebu.

The brothers are allegedly responsible in disposing 10 to 20 kilos of shabu to drug peddlers in Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and other towns in Cebu.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

One of the police operatives, acting as a drug buyer, reportedly transacted with the suspects who were onboard a car driven by Roberto.

The shabu discovered in the possession of the suspects were stuffed in plastic packaging material with Chinese characters.

According to police, sometime in 2020, Jaime was arrested for illegal possession of 4 kilos of shabu, but was later released from detention after the drug charges against him were dismissed. (Kit Bagaipo with a report from Rey Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Lawyer files graft vs. CENRO over cutting of century-old acacia trees in Tagbilaran

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A crusading lawyer has filed charges for…

Chinese woman groped, robbed at Morning Hills, Loay

A 25-year old Chinese woman said she was groped and robbed by a still unknown assailant when she was at…

P7.1-M shabu seized in Panglao buy-bust

After the recent haul of more than P16.1 million worth of shabu in a series of buy-bust operations by police…

Bohol PNP denies torture of 5 slain NPA rebels in Bilar

The Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) blasted allegations of a left-leaning lawyers’ group that the five members of the New…

NPA commander, 4 other suspected rebels killed in Bilar clash

An elusive top commander of the New People’s Army (NPA) – Bohol Party Committee (BPC) was killed during an early…

Over P16 million shabu seized in Bohol in one day

In one day of six separate anti-illegal drug operations, more than P16.1 million worth of “shabu” were seized in the…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply