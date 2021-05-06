Bohol PNP expresses ‘full’ support for incoming PNP chief Eleazar











Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar | via PNP

Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) director Col. Osmundo Salibo on Thursday expressed full support for newly appointed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

According to Osmundo, he is confident that Eleazar who was the lone recommendation made by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to President Rodrigo Duterte to be appointed as the nation’s top cop is well capable of leading the entire police force.

“He was selected by the president and no question about that…Nakita naman natin sa pinaka significant na position niya before he became a staff of Camp Crame, yung NCRPO regional director siya,” said Osmundo.

Osmundo will virtually attend the turnover ceremonies on Friday in which Eleazar will officially take over the PNP’s helm from outgoing Gen. Debold Sinas who will be retiring.

Sinas has urged the PNP to extend its “100 percent” support for the newly appointed director.

“I urge you to give my classmate, Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, the same 100% support you gave during the past six months under my watch,” Sinas said in a statement.

The BPPO meanwhile is expecting to get new orders from Camp Crame when Eleazar assumes office.

“Mag command conference naman yan with policy statements, and e-reduce na nila yun into a memorandum,” Salibo said.

On Wednesday, Malacañang and DILG Secretary Eduardo Año confirmed that Duterte chose Eleazar as the next PNP chief.

Eleazar is set to retire in November this year when he turns 56, the mandatory retirement age. (A. Doydora)