Female barangay councilor shot dead in Inabanga











Police are looking into the possible involvement of a slain Inabanga village councilor in the drug trade as a possible motive behind her assassination.

According to Major Cresente Doria, chief of the Inabanga Police Station, Jaquiline Lago was gunned down in front of her 13-year-old daughter by four motorcycle-riding men along a national road in Barangay Luyo at past 1 p.m.

“Nag online selling ng bayhana naa kunoy nag order og facemask, nagtawganay sila na magmeet-up ra sa gawas sa ilang balay sa kilid sa highway. Nagkita na sila sa babaye nga nipalit unya naa may sukliunon, mao nangita pa sa silingan ang biktima og pasinsiyo. Pag balik niya, mao to mi abot kalit tong nanggimotor, gi birahan. Diha pa puy usa ka motor na XRM, mura’g follwup, gi birahan gihapon,” said Doria.

Lago, 36, was still rushed to a hospital for emergency medical treatment but was declared dead on arrival.

The victim sustained three gunshot wounds in the head, neck and back.

Meanwhile, scene of the crime operatives found multiple spent 9mm shells at the crime scene.

Doria said Lago’s daughter who was with her during the shooting incident was left unscathed while the gunmen who were wearing facemasks to cover their faces fled towards Buenavista town.

According to Lago, they are eyeing alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade or personal grudge as possible motives behind the fatal gun attack.

Doria said the victim was previously placed under monitoring for alleged involvement in the narcotics trade particularly due to her former live-in partner who was arrested for drug charges.

“Kadto iyang bana napriso man to sa drugs, so posibling personal or kadtong sa iyang bana ang [motive]. Posibli man pud na apil siya adtong negosyoha, pero initial pa ni,” he said. (A. Doydora)