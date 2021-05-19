3.5-magnitude quake shakes parts of Bohol

3.5-magnitude quake shakes parts of Bohol

Courtesy of Phivocls

A 3.5-magnitude quake struck interior Bohol on Wednesday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The temblor was recorded seven kilometers south east of Sagbayan Bohol at 5:07 p.m.

Phivolcs said that the earthquake was of tectonic origin and hit at a depth of eight kilometers below the ground.

The earthquake was felt at Intensity II in Talibon.

No aftershocks and damages are expected from the quake, the state seismic bureau added in the bulletin issued at 5:18 p.m.

