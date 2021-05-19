USA Sandugo Family Club opens community pantry in Panglao

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

USA Sandugo Family Club opens community pantry in Panglao

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Hundreds of residents in Panglao, some of whom have lost their livelihood due to the pandemic, benefited from a community pantry established by members of the USA Sandugo Family Club of New York and New Jersey.

The Sandugo Family Club donated $4,500, roughly P226,000, for the establishment of the pantry.

The group coordinated with Minda Kennedy, who previously worked and lived in New York, and her daughter Joy Abugho who put up the makeshift pantry at the Panglao Central Elementary School and officially opened it on Wednesday.

The pantry which so far drew around 350 people offers rice, noodles, canned goods, coffee, soap and face shields.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Abugho said that goods indeed helped the residents in the town whose trade and commerce has really been affected by the pandemic.  

She expressed thanks to the club through one of its members Doyet Dompor who, she said, reached out to them amid the ongoing health crisis that has heavily hit the town’s tourism industry, the town’s main economic driver.

“Amo silang gitug-anan na affected kaayo ang tourism, mostly 90 percent siguro nawa. Mga habal-habal wa nay pangita kay wa na may manakay. So nakahuna-huna sila na mo tabang, mao nagpasalamat mi og dako,” she said.

Noradyn Arcay, one of the pantry’s beneficiaries, also expressed her gratitude to the Sandugo Family Club.

Arcay who has four children and used to be a waitress at resort, has been jobless since the start of the lockdowns in the province.

According to Abugho, She said the pantry’s operations went smoothly with social distancing observed at the area.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

She said they distributed claim stubs to residents who wanted to get their share of the goods to avoid congestion at the site.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Meanwhile, the Sandugo Family Club is set to put up community pantries in other localities in the province. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

100 grams ‘marijuana’ seized from Italian national in Panglao

Police in Panglao who responded to a supposed alarm and scandal complaint ended up seizing 100 grams of suspected marijuana…

PDEA nabs nurse, 1 other in Tagbilaran drug bust

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Tuesday night arrested two men deemed high-value targets (HVT) in the government’s anti-drug…

Tagbilaran’s ultra-cold freezers ready for DOH inspection

Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap on Monday said that the city’s ultra-cold freezer which can store COVID-19 vaccines developed by…

Four-day murder tally in Bohol now at 7 after 3 bodies found in Loboc, Duero, Dimiao

The spate of killings in Bohol continued after three lifeless bodies were found in the towns of Dimiao, Duero and…

Man, 64, shot dead at cousin’s house in Carmen

A 64-year-old former convict who was previously incarcerated for a gun charge conviction was shot dead in a remote village…

Batuan man shot dead in front of daughter by alleged NPA

A 41-year-old man was shot dead in front of his nine-year-old daughter by gunman who claimed to be member of…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!