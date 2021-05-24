PNP-7 donates livestock, food aid to 250 residents in Inabanga, Buenavista











Screen grab via Police Regional Office 7

Police Regional Office 7 director Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo last week personally turned over livestock and relief goods for 250 residents in two Bohol towns as part of efforts to reach out to areas deemed prone to insurgency activities.

Montejo and newly installed Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) director Col. Osmundo Salibo personally delivered the relief aid to the towns of Inabanga and Buenavaista on May 21 and May 22, respectively.

According to Lt. Col. Joseph Berondo, chief of the BPPO Police Community Relations (PCR) branch, the outreach program was implemented as part of the National Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict’s (NTF-ELCAC) relief operations and anti-terrorism and anti-illegal drugs lectures.

Each town received 10 goats and five pigs, food packs containing five kilos of rice, canned goods and noodles, and health safety essentials such as face masks and shields.

ADVERTISEMENT

Berondo said it was the PRO-7 that decided which towns will benefit from their outreach program.

“Kasagaran makit-an nato mga venue, kaning mura’g naay gyuy presence sa mga armado, kay sa ELCAC man gud ni na activity. Ang Inabanga dihay engkwentro pud diha kadtong sa Abu Sayyaf sauna, unya ang Buenavista pud naa puy presence pud diha,” said Berondo.

According to Berondo, the Buanavista Police Station and Inabanga local government unit under Mayor Roygie Jumamoy also contributed to the PRO-7’s donation drive.

Earlier this year, the regional police command also turned over relief aid to the towns of Carmen and Bilar.

The initiative benefited a total of 200 residents in both towns. (R. Tutas)