PNP-7 donates livestock, food aid to 250 residents in Inabanga, Buenavista

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

PNP-7 donates livestock, food aid to 250 residents in Inabanga, Buenavista

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Screen grab via Police Regional Office 7

Police Regional Office 7 director Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo last week personally turned over livestock and relief goods for 250 residents in two Bohol towns as part of efforts to reach out to areas deemed prone to insurgency activities.

Montejo and newly installed Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) director Col. Osmundo Salibo personally delivered the relief aid to the towns of Inabanga and Buenavaista on May 21 and May 22, respectively.

According to Lt. Col. Joseph Berondo, chief of the BPPO Police Community Relations (PCR) branch, the outreach program was implemented as part of the National Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict’s (NTF-ELCAC) relief operations and anti-terrorism and anti-illegal drugs lectures.

Each town received 10 goats and five pigs, food packs containing five kilos of rice, canned goods and noodles, and health safety essentials such as face masks and shields.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Berondo said it was the PRO-7 that decided which towns will benefit from their outreach program.

“Kasagaran makit-an nato mga venue, kaning mura’g naay gyuy presence sa mga armado, kay sa ELCAC man gud ni na activity. Ang Inabanga dihay engkwentro pud diha kadtong sa Abu Sayyaf sauna, unya ang Buenavista pud naa puy presence pud diha,” said Berondo.

According to Berondo, the Buanavista Police Station and Inabanga local government unit under Mayor Roygie Jumamoy also contributed to the PRO-7’s donation drive.

Earlier this year, the regional police command also turned over relief aid to the towns of Carmen and Bilar.

The initiative benefited a total of 200 residents in both towns. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

3 slain men identified as gun-for-hire gang leader, members

The three men who were separately found dead with hack and gunshot wounds in three towns last week have been…

Residents oppose construction of tenement housing in Tagbilaran village

Some residents of Barangay Poblacion I in Tagbilaran City have opposed the establishment of the National Anti-Poverty Commission’s (NAPC) multi-story…

‘Albularyo’ falls in Dauis drug bust

An “albularyo” (traditional healer) was arrested by anti-narcotics operatives of the Dauis Police Station for alleged sale of illegal drugs…

42,875 Boholanos vaccinated; 70,020 AstraZeneca, Sinovac jabs rolled out

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. As of yesterday, there were 42,875 Boholanos…

Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Tagbilaran marks 30th anniversary

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Monastery of the Holy Spirit in…

LTFRB reminds local gov’t agencies to enforce PUV safety protocols in Bohol

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 on Thursday called on local government authorities in Bohol to help…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!