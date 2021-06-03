adplus-dvertising
DOLE Bohol: over 4,000 local, overseas jobs up for grabs

DOLE Bohol: over 4,000 local, overseas jobs up for grabs

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

DOLE Bohol: over 4,000 local, overseas jobs up for grabs

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

More than 4,000 local and overseas job opportunities will be offered by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) 7 through a five-day online job fair.

According to DOLE Bohol focal person Terry Salas, the online job fair will be held from June 8 to June 12.

Those interested to participate may register through the DOLE VII’s Facebook page.

Salas said some 1,687 local and 2,523 overseas jobs will be up up for grabs through Workbank.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

She added that 27 companies in Bohol have sent applications to join the job fair. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Gov. Yap gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Governor Artur Yap early on Thursday received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement, it was confirmed…

P1 million shabu seized, HVI nabbed in Tagbilaran raid

The Tagbilaran City Police Station (TCPS) seized methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu” worth over P1 million during a raid at the…

P15-million Ubay isolation center set for turnover

The new modern isolation facility of the municipality of Tubigon is nearing completion and is scheduled for turnover to the…

Sudden change of tune: Prov’l gov’t to buy vehicles, but for other offices’ use

After weeks of intensely defending its stand to procure 14 brand new 4×4 pickup trucks, the Sangguniang Panalalawigan (SP) led…

Inoculate guards, security association prexy appeals to Yap

The Bohol president of the association of security agencies in Bohol has called on Governor Arthur Yap to include security…

Rene shields Yap from flak amid vehicle controversy

Vice Governor Rene Relampagos on Tuesday emphatically defended Governor Art Yap and distanced the chief executive from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan’s…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!