DOLE Bohol: over 4,000 local, overseas jobs up for grabs











More than 4,000 local and overseas job opportunities will be offered by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) 7 through a five-day online job fair.

According to DOLE Bohol focal person Terry Salas, the online job fair will be held from June 8 to June 12.

Those interested to participate may register through the DOLE VII’s Facebook page.

Salas said some 1,687 local and 2,523 overseas jobs will be up up for grabs through Workbank.

She added that 27 companies in Bohol have sent applications to join the job fair. (A. Doydora)