adplus-dvertising
PNP chief Eleazar to arrive in Bohol next week

PNP chief Eleazar to arrive in Bohol next week

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

PNP chief Eleazar to arrive in Bohol next week

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Philippine National Police (PNP) director General Guillermo Eleazar is scheduled to arrive in Bohol on Monday next week in what will be his first visit to the province as the country’s top cop.

Eleazar along with his command staff will arrive at the Bohol Panglao International Airport via chopper from Cebu City where he will also visit the Police Regional Office 7, said Bohol PNP Police Community Affairs and Development Office chief Lt. Col. Joseph Berondo.

According to Berondo, Eleazar is expected to pay a courtesy call to Governor Art Yap and meet with the police chiefs of the province and some mayors.

Eleazar will check on the implementation of PNP advocacy support groups including the Kabataan Kontra Droga at Terorismo (KKDAT) program, Berondo said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He is also likely to visit some police stations in the province but this remains unconfirmed.

“Kung mo adto man gani, posibli kanang mga police station ra na malabyan gikan sa Panglao kana sigurong sa Panglao, Dauis unya Tagbilaran,” said Berondo.

Eleazar officially took over the PNP’s helm on May 7, replacing former Gen. Debold Sinas.

Eleazar is the 26th chief of the PNP and will serve for six months as he is set to retire on November 13. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Gallares Hospital forms multi-sector partnership, picks Chatto as chair

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH)…

Bohol SP pays tribute to Noynoy Aquino

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) on Tuesday paid tribute to former resident Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, joining the rest of the…

‘Emergency ops center’ needed as COVID-19 cases soar: doctors’ group

Amidst the increasing number of those contaminated with the COVID-19 virus, there is now a need to establish an Emergency…

LTO’s ‘E-Patrol Mobile Service’ arrives in Dauis

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) 7’s “E-Patrol Mobile Service” which offers most of the agency’s services including a free theoretical…

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in U.S. trial

Novavax Inc on Monday reported late-stage data from its U.S.-based clinical trial showing its vaccine is more than 90% effective against…

Boholanos call for ‘freedom from the bondage of corruption’

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A province-wide call to “freedom from the…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply