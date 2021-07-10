PNP chief Eleazar to arrive in Bohol next week











Philippine National Police (PNP) director General Guillermo Eleazar is scheduled to arrive in Bohol on Monday next week in what will be his first visit to the province as the country’s top cop.

Eleazar along with his command staff will arrive at the Bohol Panglao International Airport via chopper from Cebu City where he will also visit the Police Regional Office 7, said Bohol PNP Police Community Affairs and Development Office chief Lt. Col. Joseph Berondo.

According to Berondo, Eleazar is expected to pay a courtesy call to Governor Art Yap and meet with the police chiefs of the province and some mayors.

Eleazar will check on the implementation of PNP advocacy support groups including the Kabataan Kontra Droga at Terorismo (KKDAT) program, Berondo said.

He is also likely to visit some police stations in the province but this remains unconfirmed.

“Kung mo adto man gani, posibli kanang mga police station ra na malabyan gikan sa Panglao kana sigurong sa Panglao, Dauis unya Tagbilaran,” said Berondo.

Eleazar officially took over the PNP’s helm on May 7, replacing former Gen. Debold Sinas.

Eleazar is the 26th chief of the PNP and will serve for six months as he is set to retire on November 13. (R. Tutas)