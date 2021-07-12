Chatto earns BISU doctorate degree











The Bohol Island State University (BISU), with approval by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), bestowed on Former Governor now First District Congressman Edgar Chatto, the Doctor of Philosophy in Technology Management degree, Honoris Causa.

In a donning ceremony during the virtual 87th Commencement Exercises posted on the BISU social media page on July 8, Chatto was conferred the honorary degree by BISU president Dr. Regucivilla Pobar, in the presence of BISU Main Campus Director Dr. Ernesto Rulida and Vice President for Academic and Related Affairs Dr. Ma. Lilibeth Castil.

Chatto’s wife Balilihan Mayor Pureza Veloso-Chatto and daughter Atty. Esther Patrisha Chatto witnessed the occasion.

Chatto, acknowledged as the father of BISU, is honored for his outstanding service to society and exemplary contribution to technology management.The honorary degree distinguishes his embodiment of the principles and practical applications of Technology Management in his long and distinguished career as an educator, political leader and humanitarian cause champion.

During his first stint in Congress, Chatto principally authored Republic No. 9722 or the BISU Law which created the State University in October 14, 2009.

Through the legislation, Chatto also caused the establishment of the 6th University Campus in Balilihan town in addition to existing campuses in Tagbilaran Main Campus, Calape, Clarin, Bilar and Candijay.

Chatto continues to support the program development and expansion of BISU which now includes the BISU Main Satellite Campus in Bingag, Dauis.

Back in Congress after serving as the governor for three terms, Chatto initiated the opening of the BISU College of Medicine in collaboration with the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital.

This aims to support the Provincial Government’s thrust of strengthening the Province’s Health System by making medical education accessible to talented young Boholanos.

Those who enroll in the medical school will benefit from financial support under the government’s medical scholarship program through Republic Act 11509 or the Doktor Para sa Bayan law, also co-authored by Chatto in Congress.

“The search for knowledge is limitless, it opens opportunities for a better life. The degree is just one step in this process, how it is used to create a positive impact and to influence people positively is what is important,” he stated in his response.

The objective of expanding into a state university, Chatto explained, is for the institution to soar to greater height in providing quality education to Boholanos.

The BISU name represents this with the university producing graduates that will contribute to the province’s growth and development, he said.

This year, CHED recognized BISU as top performing school in the country with at least 80% passing percentage in the Philippine Regulatory Commission Licensure Examinations for registered electrical engineers, registered master electrician, civil engineers, and licensed professional elementary teachers.

Chatto cited his personal pursuit of excellence in education and advocacy to inspire the youth to aim for quality education, expressing appreciation to BISU for the honor and privilege of receiving the honorary degree.

In 2019, Chatto was also conferred the Juris Doctor Degree as Bachelor of Laws graduate of Holy Name University.

He also holds degrees in Economics and Masters in Government Management from the University of the Philippines School of Economics and the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila respectively.

He further pursued studies in Local Administration and Development Program at the University of the Philippines National College of Public Administration and Governance under a DILG-Local Government Academy scholarship and completed the Senior Managers in Government Program from John F. Kennedy School of Government in Harvard University, USA on a full Ford Foundation Grant.

Chatto was a multi awarded honor student in his school days and a consistent multi- awarded official in his public service career including the two highest recognitions of the Civil Service Commission’s National Awards Program for Outstanding Public Officials and Employees, namely: the Lingkod Bayan Award in the year 2000 as Vice Governor of Bohol and Dangal ng Bayan Award in 2011 as Governor of the Province.

BISU also recognized Chatto’s leadership, having earned the trust and confidence of the people by supporting him in all capacities of government which he has served.