Chatto joins Duterte’s pre-SONA forum

First District Representative and House Committee on Climate Change chair Edgar Chatto joined the Cabinet Cluster on Climate Change Adaptation, Mitigation, and Disaster Risk Reduction (CCAM-DRR) in a Pre-SONA (State of the Nation Address) Forum that presented government efforts in building stronger and safer communities.

The virtual forum was one of series entitled Pamana ng Pagbabago, which featured legacies of the Duterte administration in various governance sectors, a run-up to President Rodrigo RoaDuterte’s final State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

Among the major accomplishments reported is the country’s commitment to 75% Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Avoidance by 2030, the first Nationally Determined Contribution submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat last April.

This is in adherence to the Paris Agreement.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Sec. Roy Cimatu said the country continues to face complex and challenging scenarios and climate change and COVID remains a top priority.

“Climate change remains an emergency that needs to be tackled,” Cimatu said as he reported accomplishments in programs that are anchored on resilience such as in social services, technological support, and green development.

According to Cimatu, the Philippines was able to access funds from the green climate fund with the approval of a US$10 million project for the establishment of a multi-hazard impact-based forecasting and early warning system in hazard-prone provinces.

It reported the establishment of the Doppler weather radar in Albur as among achievements in accurate reporting and preparation of hazards.

It also highlighted poverty alleviation through bamboo planting initiative in SitioKahilunan, Brgy. Rizal, in Catigbian.

The CCAM-DRR reported accomplishments in post disaster relief, rehabilitation of major bodies of water, plantations and water supply security, waste disposal, and air quality management.