SK Tagbilaran prexy steps down as ex-officio councilor











The Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) federated president of Tagbilaran City Raul Aparicio II who concurrently served as an ex-officio member of the City Council has stepped down from both posts.

According to Sangguniang Panglunsod presiding officer Vice Mayor Toto Veloso, Barangay Bool SK Chairman Jose Ringca will officially take over Aparicio’s posts starting August 1.

Aparacio attended his last council regular session on Friday.

“Nihatag siya og pasalamat si Kagawad Raul considering na karon na session maoy iyang last sa atoang 14th Sangguniang Panlungsod,” said Veloso after the session.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last-term vice mayor thanked Aparicio for his contributions, most notable of which is the passage of an ordinance that qualifies SK officials to receive an honorarium of P1,500 from the government.

“Naakahatag ta og honorarium sa atoang mga SK barangay officials, atong gitabangan si Councilor Aparicio aron mahipno ang maong ordinansa kay dili tanan, in fact dinhi sa Bohol, first pa na nakahatag og honorarium ang Tagbilaran,” Veloso said.

Aparicio who was preceded by Tagbilaran SK federated president Tom Vergara served for one year and six months starting January, 2020.

SK chairpersons who get elected as federated president of a city, town or province get a seat at their city council, sangguniang bayan or sangguniang panlalawigan, respectively, as an ex-officio member.

However, the 14 other SK chairpersons in the city came up with a term-sharing agreement among the city’s SK president, vice president and the next highest-ranking official.

The agreement was made prior to their elections. (A. Doydora)