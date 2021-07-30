adplus-dvertising
SK Tagbilaran prexy steps down as ex-officio councilor

SK Tagbilaran prexy steps down as ex-officio councilor

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

SK Tagbilaran prexy steps down as ex-officio councilor

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) federated president of Tagbilaran City Raul Aparicio II who concurrently served as an ex-officio member of the City Council has stepped down from both posts.

According to Sangguniang Panglunsod presiding officer Vice Mayor Toto Veloso, Barangay Bool SK Chairman Jose Ringca will officially take over Aparicio’s posts starting August 1.

Aparacio attended his last council regular session on Friday.

“Nihatag siya og pasalamat si Kagawad Raul considering na karon na session maoy iyang last sa atoang 14th Sangguniang Panlungsod,” said Veloso after the session.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The last-term vice mayor thanked Aparicio for his contributions, most notable of which is the passage of an ordinance that qualifies SK officials to receive an honorarium of P1,500 from the government.

“Naakahatag ta og honorarium sa atoang mga SK barangay officials, atong gitabangan si Councilor Aparicio aron mahipno ang maong ordinansa kay dili tanan, in fact dinhi sa Bohol, first pa na nakahatag og honorarium ang Tagbilaran,” Veloso said.

Aparicio who was preceded by Tagbilaran SK federated president Tom Vergara served for one year and six months starting January, 2020.

SK chairpersons who get elected as federated president of a city, town or province get a seat at their city council, sangguniang bayan or sangguniang panlalawigan, respectively, as an ex-officio member.

However, the 14 other SK chairpersons in the city came up with a term-sharing agreement among the city’s SK president, vice president and the next highest-ranking official.

The agreement was made prior to their elections. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Woman hurt, 5 houses razed in CPG fire

A woman was hurt while five families lost their homes in a fire that broke out in the wee hours…

21-year-old man dies in Calape road accident

A 21-year-old man died after his motorcycle slammed into a tree in Calape town on Wednesday afternoon. According Staff Sgt.…

Yap reminds public anew: follow health safety protocols as Delta threat looms

Governor Arthur Yap on Friday reminded the public to continue observing minimum health standards as the threat of the highly…

Vaccination of seniors, persons with comorbidities lags due to ‘hesitancy’

There has been a noted low turnout of senior citizens and persons with comorbidities at COVID-19 vaccination sites across Bohol…

COVID-19 beds in Bohol hospitals near full capacity

COVID-19 beds in Bohol hospitals were near full capacity as of Thursday, a Capitol official said amid fears that the…

Ex-PDEA ‘asset’, 1 other nabbed for drugs in Batuan

An alleged former asset of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and his alleged cohort in the drug trade were…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply