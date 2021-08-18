adplus-dvertising
Boholano former UP president Abueva dies

Boholano former UP president Abueva dies

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Boholano former UP president Abueva dies

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Former University of the Philippines president Jose “Pepe” Abueva has died at the age of 93.

This was announced by his daughter Rosanna in a Facebook post.

According to Rosanna, Abueva passed away peacefully at his home in Beverly Hills, Antipolo, Rizal.

Abueva who was a native of Duero town was the president of the state university from 1987 to 1993 and the founder of Kalayaan College.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He was also a columnist for The Bohol Chronicle.

While in UP, Abueva was a Professor Emeritus of Political Science & Public Administration.

He was noted to have been the UP president who signed the state university’s accord with the Department of National Defense that barred the military from entering the school’s campuses without prior notice.

The accord was scrapped by the Duterte government in January this year.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

2 dead in Panglao road mishap

Two men died after the motorcycles they were driving collided head on along a national raod in Panglao town on…

Panglao airport still operational amid border closure

The Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) continues to accommodate daily arrivals and departures at the facility even amid the ongoing…

Bohol awaits modular hospital from national gov’t to raise COVID-19 bed capacity

The Provincial Government of Bohol has raised to national authorities its need for modular hospital units after the province was…

83 nominees to vie in Bohol’s SUHID agri tilt

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. In a bid to recognize and award…

Talibon court resets Tabada’s illegal firearms arraignment over pending motion to quash

A Talibon court has deferred the arraignment for illegal possession of firearms and explosives against peasant leader Barangay Councilor Carmelo…

1 dead, 1 critically hurt as two motorcycles collide in Calape

A man died while another was critically injured after two motorcycles collided head on along a national road in Calape…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply