3ID commander Vinoya arrives in Bohol for exit visit

Philippine Army Third Infantry Division (3ID) commander Major General Eric Vinoya arrived in Bohol on Thursday for his exit visit and his final address to his troops in the province ahead of his retirement next month.

Vinoya flew in via chopper from the 3ID’s headquarters at Camp General Macaria Peralata, Jr. in Jamindan, Capiz for a two-hour visit, said 1st Lt. Grace Remonde, spokesperson of the 47th Infantry Battalion (IB).

The division commander is set to retire on September 6, 2021.

According to Remonde, Vinoya visited to the 47th IB’s base in Camp Rajah Sikatuna in Carmen before heading back to Capiz.

He also paid a courtesy call on Governor Art Yap at the Capitol in Tagbilaran City where he was accorded a recognition by the provincial government.

Vinoya took over the helm of the 3ID in November, 2019 replacing Major General Dinoh Dolina.

So far, there has been no announcement as to who will replace Vinoya.

Early in 2020, Vinoya, vowed to wipe out the New People’s Army (NPA) remnants in Bohol and not allow the rebel group to reestablish a stronghold in the province which has been deemed insurgency-free for the past decade.

While there have encounters between the NPA and state forces in the past years, authorities have maintained that the rebel group’s numbers remain insignificant, while their presence does not affect the province’s insurgency-free status. (rt)