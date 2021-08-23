Man nabbed for raping 14-year-old girl in Pilar











One of Pilar town’s most wanted persons who is accused of repeatedly raping his 14-year-old neighbor was arrested by police.

Executive Master Sgt. Monina Balistoy of the Pilar Police Station said they apprehended Alvin Ligatic, 20, when they spotted him near the National Irrigation Administration Dam in Pilar at past 5 p.m. on Saturday last week.

Ligatic, a resident of Barangay Poblacion, Pilar is facing five counts of rape before the Regional Trial Court Branch 51 in Carmen town.

According to Balistoy Ligatic raped the victim four times in February and one time in March this year inside the victim’s house.

“Naa ni siyay ginikanan pero time of commission walay yamo diha sa balay, paghitabo siya [victim] ra usa,” said Balistoy.

The victim’s family filed the charges against the Ligatong in April after founding out of the incidents through a letter written by the victim supposedly for the suspect.

“Nakit-an sa inahan na naay gisuwat ang biktima mao tong na-discover na dihay diay toy mura’g nahitabo na. Ny gisuwat na ‘ing ana na man ka kay nakuha na man ko nimo,’” said Balistoy.

Ligatic claimed that he had relations with the victim but the girl and her family denied this.

The suspect was detained at the Pilar Police Station pending the issuance of a commitment order against him. (A. Doydora)