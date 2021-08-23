adplus-dvertising
Tutor named among top-performing solons in C. Visayas

4 hours ago

Tutor named among top-performing solons in C. Visayas

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Bohol 3rd District Representative Kristine Alexie Tutor emerged as a top performing congressional district representative in Central Visayas ( Region 7), according to an independent group and non-commissioned survey.

RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc.(RPMD) has picked Tutor as Top-5 best performing solon with a rating of 59 percent.

The poll was conducted from August 1-10 with 10,000 respondents in the region.

Dr. Paul Martinez, RPMD Executive Director, in a statement, said the ratings and rankings of the House of Representatives Public Satisfaction ratings are greatly dependent on the job performance of the congressional district representatives.

He added the expectations and duties of the Members of Congress are extensive that encompasses several roles “representation”, “legislation”, and “constituent service” – it is noteworthy to commend them for performing well in their districts.

Along with other top performers, Rep. Pablo John “PJ” Garcia ( Cebu, 3rd District) with 78 percent job performance rating is the top district representative in Region 7. Ranked second is Rep. Manuel Sagarbarria ( Negros Oriental, 2nd district with  67%  mark. The 3rd spot was attained by Rep. Vincent Franco Frasco ( Cebu,5th District ) with 65% score while 4th place at 62% is Rep. Arnulfo Teves Jr. ( Negros Oriental, 3rd District ).

Over-all district representatives in the Central Visayas are doing well in their accomplishments, however, those who are performing well should be recognized for their outstanding public service, Martinez added.

Tutor thanked people of the Bohol’s largest district for the 59 percent job performance rating she got in the survey.

Previously, Tutor also ranked 5th for the Top 10 Most Beautiful Congresswomen of the Philippines.

“Para ninyo ni tanan ka-Tersero, kita sa kanunay mo KUMBATI – physically, intellectually, emotionally, socially & spiritually”, she said. (Rey Tutas)

