Baba ranks 2nd among top-performing mayors in C. Visayas

City Mayor John Geesnell “Baba” Yap ranks second among the top five performing local chief executives in Central Visayas with 70 percentage mark.

This was bared after the RP- Mission and Development Foundation Inc. (RPMD) fulfilled its nationwide survey from August 1-10, 2021 for all mayors, governors and members of the House of Representatives.

Dr. Paul Martinez, executive director of RPMD said that the ratings and rankings are greatly dependent on their job performances and these local chief executives should be recognized and commended for performing well.

Topping performance in the region is Mayor Jonas C. Cortes of Mandaue City with 71 percentage rating.

Third is Mayor Pryde Henry Teves of Bayawan City with 69.5 percentage score, while Mayor Felipe Remollo of Dumaguete City ranks fourth with 69.1% rating.

Fifth is Mayor Junard Q. Chan of Lapu-Lapu City of Cebu City with 68 percentage vote.

RPMD results further showed that the expectations and duties of the mayors are extensive, encompassing several roles being the local chief executive – supervise and implement all policies and programs, projects and services of the LGU and enforce all laws and ordinances in relation to the governance of the city.

The top performing local chief executives have initiated and maximized the generation of resources and revenues and used these for implementing plans, most importantly, addressing and responding to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It may be recalled that the last termer city chief executive once landed with a 100% performance rating in a survey conducted by the HNU Research Center.