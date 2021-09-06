Ubay marks 174th Foundation Day











Ubay, Bohol — Unveiling the theme: “Ang katawhan sa lungsod sa Ubay nagkahiusa bisan sa panahon sa Pandemia” last Wednesday this bustling town marked her 174th Foundation Day Anniversary.

Opening salvo of the celebration held at the Ramon Magsaysay gym was the Thanksgiving Mass officiated by homegrown Most Reverend Alberto S. Uy, D.D., Bishop of Tagbilaran.

Following the liturgical rites, Mons. Uy blessed the newly constructed Legislative Building and the National Child Development Center amidst the heavy downpour.

The Anniversary Program with Vice Mayor Victor A. Bonghanoy delivering the Welcome Address was highlighted by the SOMA (State of the Municipal Address) of Mayor Constantino H. Reyes via video presentation wherein the salient features of which are disclosures of his accomplishments under his helm like the completed and ongoing infra projects including the acquisitions of various vehicles and equipment utilizing the LGU funds.

Second District representative Erico Aristotle “Aris” Cabagnot Aumentado graced the occasion but his Message was coursed thru the video, too.

Vanessa “Vanvan” Cadorna-Aumentado, First Lady of Cong. Aris and Atty. Jamie Aumentado Villamor, granddaughter of the late Gov. Cong. Erico B. Aumentado, both delivered their respective inspiring messages.

Heads of Offices had their share of disclosing their respective accomplishments.

Intermission numbers via video presentations were from the DepEd representatives, Plantitas & Plantitos and Muslim Community.

The celebration was spiced up by the awarding of Plaques of Recognition and Appreciation.

Foundation greetings from SB members and 44 Punong Brgys. were also via video.

Closing Remarks by ABC Pres. Nador Vallecera climaxed the affair hosted by Ubay Tourism Officer Mae Ann Solis-Acedo. (Wenny Reyes)