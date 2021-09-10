5 Bohol fisherfolk groups, farmers get P1.8-M aid











CEBU CITY – Five groups of farmers and fishermen in Bohol will soon experience the life of being businessmen using the P1.83-million livelihood assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the top regional labor official said.

In a statement, DOLE-7 regional director Salome Siaton said some 196 members from these associations will soon venture into different livelihood undertakings to be funded by the national government, through the Labor agency.

The recipients of the aid released through DOLE Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP) come from five workers’ associations in Loon, a second-class municipality in Bohol, she said.

Siaton identified the associations as Canigaan Farmers and Fisherfolk Organization (CAFFO), Pederasyon sa mga Gagmay’ng Mananagat ug Mag-uuma sa Loon (PEGAMMA), Cuasi Fishermen Association, Talisay Fishermen’s Association, and Cansubayon Samahang Nayon Multi-Purpose Cooperative.

Members of CAFFO have received a total of P314,051 seed money for their bangus production which will help them transform into marketers of their products.

The aggrupation of farmers and fishermen of Loon under PEGAMMA received P296,756 as capital for their “bahalina” production and marketing enterprise project.

Their products are derivative of coconut or nipa palm sap aged through fermentation and are sold to the market as locally-produced beverages.

The fishermen association in Cuasi was also provided with a livelihood fund package of P401,280 while those in Talisay received P413,158 to finance their all-season fishing activities

The Cansubayon Samahang Nayon Multi-Purpose Cooperative got P410,500 to finance their egg production endeavor.

“If these businesses are nurtured and kept sustainable, business owners or beneficiaries themselves will also become self-reliant and economically independent. I really hope that their respective undertakings will go a long way,” Siaton said, urging them to help the government fight against poverty.

Angeli Salgados, DOLE-Bohol chief, said the livelihood assistance released to the associations will be used to buy raw materials, jigs, and equipment needed to start their respective livelihood projects.

Salgados said each business endeavor is expected to help augment the income of the beneficiaries, whose current means of earning income is greatly affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

All association-beneficiaries will be observing a sharing scheme of 70-30.

“It means 70 percent of the income earned from their business will go to the members, while 30 percent of it will go to the association to help ensure its continuity and sustainability,” Salgados added. (PNA)