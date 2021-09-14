3.7-magnitude quake hits off southern Bohol coast

adplus-dvertising
3 mins ago
Image: courtesy of Phivolcs

A 3.7-magnitude quake struck off the coast of southern Bohol on Monday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The temblor was recorded 31 kilometers southeast of Loay at 7:34 p.m.

Phivolcs said that the earthquake was of tectonic origin and hit at a depth of six kilometers below the ground.

The tremor was felt at Intensity III in Loay, Lila, and Valencia; Intensity II in Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Duero, Guindulman, Loboc and Bilar; and Intensity I in Corella.

No aftershocks and damages are expected from the quake, the state seismic bureau added in the bulletin issued at 9:05 p.m.

