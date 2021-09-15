Cimatu arrives in Bohol for quick visit











Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Roy Cimatu arrived in Bohol on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group said Cimatu flew in through the Bohol Panglao International Airport in Panglao via a private plane from Iloilo at 10:22 a.m.

According to Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer Ariel Rica, Cimatu visited the DENR’s office in Cortes to relay instructions to municipal environment offices.

The DENR secretary’s visit to Bohol is not an official trip as the official had personal matters to attend to in the province.

“Nibisita lang diri sa office, unya naay personal na activity, dili official,” said Rica.

He is expected to leave the province within the day.

Cimatu last visited Bohol in 2018 to personally inspect coastal areas in Pangalo particularly the world-renowned Alona Beach.

He issued a strict mandate for establishment owners to clear structures erected within the 20-meter easement zone. (A. Doydora)