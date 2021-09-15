adplus-dvertising
Cimatu arrives in Bohol for quick visit

Cimatu arrives in Bohol for quick visit

Topic |  
2 mins ago
2 mins ago

Cimatu arrives in Bohol for quick visit

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Photo: via AVSEGROUP

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Roy Cimatu arrived in Bohol on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group said Cimatu flew in through the Bohol Panglao International Airport in Panglao via a private plane from Iloilo at 10:22 a.m.

According to Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer Ariel Rica, Cimatu visited the DENR’s office in Cortes to relay instructions to municipal environment offices.

The DENR secretary’s visit to Bohol is not an official trip as the official had personal matters to attend to in the province.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Nibisita lang diri sa office, unya naay personal na activity, dili official,” said Rica.

He is expected to leave the province within the day.

Cimatu last visited Bohol in 2018 to personally inspect coastal areas in Pangalo particularly the world-renowned Alona Beach.

He issued a strict mandate for establishment owners to clear structures erected within the 20-meter easement zone. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Gov. Yap denies he tested positive for COVID-19

Governor Art Yap on Wednesday clarified that he has not tested positive for COVID-19 in an apparent response to a…

Bohol PNP turns over P25 million shabu to PDEA for destruction in Cebu

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) Crime Laboratory on Tuesday turned over P25 million worth of crystal meth, or locally…

No Delta variant case in Guindulman, says MHO

The Municipal Health Office (MHO) of Guindulman has clarified that the resident of the town who was confirmed to have…

6 hurt in three-way vehicular collision in Sikatuna

Six persons were hospitalized following a three-way vehicular collision along a national road in Sikatuna town on Tuesday morning. Staff…

Woman, 20, dies after falling off cliff in Tubigon

A 20-year-old woman died after she fell off a cliff and into a creek in Tubigon town following what was…

3.7-magnitude quake hits off southern Bohol coast

A 3.7-magnitude quake struck off the coast of southern Bohol on Monday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply