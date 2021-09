A 4.1-magnitude quake struck Bohol on Sunday aftermoomn, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The temblor was recorded 60 kilometers southwest of Catigbian at 1:30 p.m.

Phivolcs said that the earthquake was of tectonic origin and hit at a depth of 1 kilometer below the ground.

No damage and aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs added in its bulletin issued at 1:42 p.m.