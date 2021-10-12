Aris seeks dialogue among ‘Repa’ buyers, sellers, admin to ‘diffuse tension’, retrieve money











The office of Second District Rep. Aris Aumentado on Monday called for a dialogue among buyers, sellers and administrators of the so-called “Repa” investment scheme in a bid to “diffuse the tension” amid massive uproar against the alleged Ponzi scheme that has victimized over a thousand Boholanos.

According to lawyer Jami Villamor, Aumentado’s niece and chief legal counsel, they intend to facilitate talks among those involved in the investment scheme to prevent violence or other untoward incidents.

She said that while buyers demand for justice and return of their investments, resellers and administrators fear for their lives after receiving death threats.

“Cong. Aris’ position is to diffuse the tension first to avoid untoward incidents by facilitating a dialogue between the admin/resellers and the buyers,” Villamor said.

“Now, Repa has collapsed and buyers are crying they are victims of fraud, and the resellers and admins are scared because of death threats from some buyers demanding return of their money,” she added.

In a separate statement, Aumentado said several complainants have sought his assistance starting last Sunday in efforts to retrieve their investments after failing to receive their supposed payouts.

“Daghang resellers and buyers ang miduol kanato para magpatabang para mabalik ang investment sa Repa,”Aumentado said.

Aumentado called on Repa administrators to come forward and face resellers and buyers to settle their disputes.

For his part, CIDG Bohol chief Lt. Col. Saturnino Estigoy said the they also intend to start dialogues first in a bid to resolve the issue by getting back investors’ money before filing cases in court.

“Kailangan natin iproseso. We have to demand doon sa nangolekta, or sabihin natin admin, yung pera. At least, bibigyan din natin siya ng time na magbayad. Kapag hindi pa [na-settle] doon tayo magffile, magbabalangkas ng complaint natin, attachment na doon sa complaint natin yung demand letter,” said Estigoy.

The police official said they have talked to at least 35 complainants and have identified numerous Repa administrators.

He added that administrators could also help authorities identify those on top or the mastermind of the alleged Ponzi scheme.

Meanwhile, at least one public commotion due to the Repa scheme has been reported.

According to Estigoy, four Repa administrators inside a single sedan were blocked off by a massive crowd in Panglao on Friday last week.

They had to be escorted by police out of the area and taken to the CIDG office where they were able to talk with their sellers and buyers to prevent further conflict.

Estigoy explained that the administrators were not arrested and were only invited for questioning since no complaints have been filed against them before a court.