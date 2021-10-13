4.2, 2.4-magnitude quakes hit Bohol in 3-hour span

adplus-dvertising
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Two earthquakes hit Bohol in a three-hour span from late Tuesday to early Wednesday, data from seismic bureau showed.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), a 4.2 magnitude quake struck interior Bohol at 11:16 p.m. on Tuesday and a weaker 2.4-magnitude tremor in the same area at 2:22 a.m. on Wednesday.

The stronger quake was detected five kilometers southeast of Sagbayan.

It struck at a shallow depth of four kilometers below the ground and was of tectonic in origin.

Phivolcs said the quake was felt at various intensities through the province and even the neighboring province of Cebu:

  • Intensity IV – Sagbayan, Catigbian, Inabanga, Tubigon, Calape and Bilar, Bohol
  • Intensity III – Sikatuna, Loon and Loay, Bohol
  • Intensity II – Tagbilaran City and Duero, Bohol
  • Intensity I- Lapu- Lapu City, Cebu

Damages were expected from the quake but so far none have been reported following the temblor.

Meanwhile,, no intensity readings were reported in the weaker 2.4 magnitude quake that was detected seven kilometers southeast of Sagbayan.

Sagbayan was the epicenter of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that devastated Bohol and neighboring areas in 2013.

