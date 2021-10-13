adplus-dvertising
Boholana nurse dies in New York

8 hours ago
A Boholana nurse working for three decades as a frontliner in the medical field died last Friday at the age of 66.

Magdalena “Maggie” Lumod Alturas-Dejaresco expired in her sleep at their residence in College Point, Queens, New York.

She worked at the critical intensive care unit (CICU) of the New York Presbyterian-Queens (formerly Booth Memorial Hospital).

Her 32 years stint as a nurse also brought her to work at the Haym Salomon Home for Nursing and Rehabilitation when she first arrived in New York in 1985.

She is survived by her husband Bobong, daughter Kathlyn, son-in-law Brian and granddaughter Emma; brothers Romeo and wife Agnes, Bernard and Meldy, nieces, nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces. brothers and sisters-in-law.

Details of the interment will be announced later.

