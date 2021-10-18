Gallares Hospital completes accreditation in residency training











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The government-run Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) hit a “grand slam” when all its departments on residency training got accredited by the respective accrediting health agencies.

Dr. Mutya Macuno, GCGMH chief told the Chronicle the latest to get accredited for residency training is their Radiology Department given by tge Philippine College of Radiology.

This recent feat completes all the departments with specialty accreditation in residency training.

She said the Radiology Department is badly needed for accreditation so as to produce specialists in order to provide the province with radiologists needed to promote the efficiency of service delivery in the diagnostic process.

The hospital now has residency accreditation for Anesthesia, Family Medicine and Radiology.

The hospital chief expressed gratitude to the “good teamwork” of her staff and personnel running the operation, especially that said hospital was transformed into a full-scale “Covid-19 hospital” equipped with her own RT-PCR laboratory.