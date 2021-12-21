Bohol Water still purchasing generator sets to power pump stations

Topic |  
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Bohol Water still purchasing generator sets to power pump stations

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Bohol Water Utilities, Inc. (BWUI) is still looking for additional generator sets to power their pumping stations amid the continued blackout in the province due to facility damages caused by Typhoon Odette.

“Dunay tay discussions with higher authorities sa atong Bohol Water Utilities and they are now canvassing for additional generators either in Cebu or Manila,” said BWUI manager Felix Sunido in interview over station dyRD on Monday.

BWUI is also trying to find rentable generator sets in the province.

According to Sunido, they are hoping to get at least four generator sets by “this week or next week.”

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The BWUI currently has seven generator sets but it has 25 pumping stations which need at least one set each.

 “Ang nagdagan karon equivalent to 11,000 plus cubic meter per day ra ang atong ma distribute karon kay perteng daghana, dili lang konsumo sa taga Bohol ang nanguha sa atong tubig karon,” said Sunido.

The BWUI has drawn flak from various sectors for not having generator sets on standby even after previous calamities that had damaged the province’s power sources crippling water services.

In 2013, Bohol was hit by a 7.2-magnitude quake and Leyte, Bohol’s main power source, was ravaged by Typhoon Yolanda. Both calamities left Bohol without power and water services for weeks. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Repair of facilities may take at least a month, Bohol power distributors say

Most areas in Bohol will remain without electricity for at least the remainder of the year based on projections of…

Bohol officials assure sufficient fuel supply, say no need for panic buying

There is sufficient supply of fuel in the province, government officials have assured amid the reported panic buying and hoarding…

Sara sends disaster responders, relief goods to Bohol

DAVAO CITY – The city government here has sent over a hundred disaster responders to conduct relief and rescue operations in…

“Odette” leaves 51 dead in Bohol, 67,000 homeless

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Fifty-one Boholanos perished in the worst typhoon…

Typhoon ‘Odette’ ‘worst ever’ for Bohol; state of calamity to be declared

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio who described Typhoon Odette as “the worst ever” to…

DDR bill pushed as ‘Odette’ ravages ‘not usual’ typhoon areas

MANILA – A lawmaker on Thursday called for the immediate approval of the measure creating the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR)…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply