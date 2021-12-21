Bohol Water still purchasing generator sets to power pump stations

The Bohol Water Utilities, Inc. (BWUI) is still looking for additional generator sets to power their pumping stations amid the continued blackout in the province due to facility damages caused by Typhoon Odette.

“Dunay tay discussions with higher authorities sa atong Bohol Water Utilities and they are now canvassing for additional generators either in Cebu or Manila,” said BWUI manager Felix Sunido in interview over station dyRD on Monday.

BWUI is also trying to find rentable generator sets in the province.

According to Sunido, they are hoping to get at least four generator sets by “this week or next week.”

The BWUI currently has seven generator sets but it has 25 pumping stations which need at least one set each.

“Ang nagdagan karon equivalent to 11,000 plus cubic meter per day ra ang atong ma distribute karon kay perteng daghana, dili lang konsumo sa taga Bohol ang nanguha sa atong tubig karon,” said Sunido.

The BWUI has drawn flak from various sectors for not having generator sets on standby even after previous calamities that had damaged the province’s power sources crippling water services.

In 2013, Bohol was hit by a 7.2-magnitude quake and Leyte, Bohol’s main power source, was ravaged by Typhoon Yolanda. Both calamities left Bohol without power and water services for weeks. (AD)