Yap asks netizens for cash, food donations, says Bohol has ‘no money’ for post-typhoon aid

Governor Art Yap on Wednesday appealed for donations from the public after claiming that Bohol’s contingency fund has run out, just five days after the province was hit by Typhoon Odette.

In a video posed on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Yap asked netizens for cash donations which will be deposited to the provincial government’s account under the Development Bank of the Philippines.

“Para doon sa nagiisip na buti pa cash nalang ipapadala niyo dahil mas convenient, yung provincial government of Bohol na bank account po nasa Development Bank of the Philippines po yan 0010657805,” Yap said.

According to Yap, the donations will be used to buy food, generators and other relief items.

In an interview over dzBB earlier on the same day, Yap announced that he could no longer provide rice and other food aid after his contingency fund ran out.

“Kami sa provincial government, inubos ko yung last P30 million naming. Wala na talaga kaming pera, inubos namin lahat, and then kulang parin yun,” said Yap.

Yap warned that if no financial aid will be extended by the national government, military and police troops may need to be deployed to prevent looting because of growing hunger.

“If the DSWD cannot give us the financial support right now, Mr. President I don’t know how to reach you—thank you very much for coming to Bohol in the last two days—but I am sending messages right now, just please send troops and please send police kung hindi kayo magpapadala ng pera para sa pagkain magpadala kayo ng sundalo at magpadala kayo ng pulis kasi kung hindi, magllooting dito,” said Yap.

Some looting mostly of small merchandise stores have occurred, Yap said, adding that the situation remained under control.

However, he warned that the looting could worsen if people, especially in hard-hit island municipalities, grow more desperate. People cannot withdraw money from banks without cellphone connections and power, and fuel and water shortages have also sparked long queues, he said.

