Bishop Parcon appeals to businesses: Don’t take advantage of crisis

Bishop Daniel Parcon of the Diocese of Talibon appealed to business owners not to take advantage of the post-typhoon crisis by jacking up prices of goods.

Parcon aired the appeal after receiving reports of overpriced drinking water amid the continued lack of water supply in the aftermath of the onslaught of Typhoon Odette which severely damaged various infrastructures in the province.

“Ako untang hanyo sa mga negosyante na dili sila magpalabi og pamahal sa ilang nga baligya kay niining panahon sa kalisod dili unta nato unahon ang atong mga ginansya, dili nato itake advantage ang kahiagayunan na maka ginansya ta kay talabangon kaayo ang mga taw so maluoy unta ta na ang presyo dili pud unta nato palabihan pag ayo,” said Parcon.

Parcon acknowledged that operation costs may have also surged for some business due to the crisis but appealed that price increase should be reasonable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hinuon nakasabot ta na hing mahal lagi pud ning krudo unya ang ilang mga pag operate sa ilang water purifier, generator nagkinahanglan og krudo pero unta lang at least mahimo pud ning oppu,” said Parcon.

According to Parcon, some residents in Talibon particularly those living in islands are in dire need of water supply, particularly for drinking.

“Lisod kaayo ang tubig sa isla, pagkalisura gyud kay ang ilahang mga atabay nalunupan sa tubig sa dagat, parat na kaayo so mamalit sila og tubig diri sa lungsod, ang ilang reklamo mahal kuno kaayo pud ang mineral water,” said Parcon.

The Diocese of Talibon has been spearheading a donation drive for typhoon victims.

Parcon said they have been extending rice aid to some residents in Talibon and surrounding towns.

The diocese has also received assistance from the Diocese of Tagbilaran and Boholanos abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Parcon noted that they need more donations including tents for victims whose homes have been totally damaged by the typhoon. (RT)