DPWH records at least P225 million infra damages in Bohol’s 1st district

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has initially recorded P225 million in infrastructure damages in the first district of Bohol, an official said.

According to DPWH first district chief Godofredo Laga, Jr., the figure was expected to further rise as authorities continued to assess the damages caused by Typhoon Odette.

“Mao na ang among assessment sa pagkakaron, pero still rising pa na,” said Laga.

Among those damaged were completed and under-construction infrastructure including flood-control projects and solar lampposts.

“Sa ongoing projects naa tulay na nawashout, ongoing pa mao ang iyang foundation maoy na guba…Naa sa mga barangay roads, kay along sa national roads wala kaayoy kadaot. Ginagmay lang mga,” said Laga.

Meanwhile, the DPWH has cleared “90 percent” of debris along national highways in the first district, two weeks after Typhoon Odette barreled through the province toppling electric posts and trees that blocked main roads.

“Sa pagkakaron, makaagi na ang two lanes. Gawas lang diri sa Tubigon naa pay mga wire, pero maagian gihapon both ways,” said Laga.

However, Laga noted that they are not allowed to move partially toppled electric posts unless approved by the distribution utility (DU) that owns the facilities.

“Dili gyud mi mo hilabot ana not unless nga sila [DU] mo hatag og authority namo kay og naay nga damage, based sa experience nato sa ubang lugar, ang DPWH usahay mapasanginlan og nangaputol na, basin kiya makabayad,” said Laga.

He added that DUs have also launched augmentation teams to help in the clearing operations for toppled power lines.

Earlier, the DPWH in the third district announced that it was also nearing completion in its clearing operations.

DPWH third district chief Magiting Cruz said the hoped to finish the operations before the year ends. (A. Doydora)