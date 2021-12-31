NGCP restores Ubay-Alicia-Garcia 69-kv line

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has energized its Ubay-Alicia-Garcia Hernandez line, restoring power in several Bohol towns.

According to NGCP Visayas spokesperson Betty Martinez, supply from the Power Barge 104 in Ubay is now being transmitted through the 69-kilovolt line and to areas served by the Bohol Electric Cooperative (BOHECO) II.

The transmission line was energized at 11:26 a.m. on Friday.

Martinez confirmed that several towns have restored electricity particularly in areas near the transmission line along the highway.

“Sa Jagna LGU, someone from the mayor’s office confirmed na nagsiga na ang sa Jagna pero sa highway lang, more or on sa main lines lang,” said Martinez.

BOHECO II has four substations in Guindulman, Alicia, Jagna and Garcia Hernandez, which are all served by NGCP’s Ubay-Alicia-Garcia line.

However, BOHECO II has yet to issue an update as to which areas under their franchise have been provided with electricity.

Based on data from BOHECO II, the following are its coverage areas:

Garcia Substation Coverage

(G-Hernandez & Valencia)

(G-Hernandez & Valencia) Cantagay Substation Coverage

(Jagna, Part of S-Bullones – Lataban, Cantaub, Matin-ao & Cahayag, Part of Duero – Alejawan, Mambool, Banwalog & Taytay)

(Jagna, Part of S-Bullones – Lataban, Cantaub, Matin-ao & Cahayag, Part of Duero – Alejawan, Mambool, Banwalog & Taytay) Guindulman Substation Coverage

(Guindulman, Anda & Duero)

(Guindulman, Anda & Duero) Alicia Substation Coverage

(Alicia, Mabini, Candijay & Part of Ubay – San Pascual)

Meanwhile, the NGCP continued to monitor the performance of its Ubay-Alicia-Garcia line to determine if they can extend energization to the Tagbilaran-Garcia Hernandez 69-kilovolt line and provide power to BOHECO I and BLCI.

Martinez added that the first reenergization of the Tagbilaran-Garcia line would also determine if the facility does not need more repairs.

“Kining Garcia-Tagbilaran, if ever we will try to reenergize it, it will be the first time that we will reenergize the line so diha pa mahibaw-an og lahos na jud siya,” said Martinez.