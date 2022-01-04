Bohol provincial gov’t receives P55 million from NHA

The National Housing Authority (NHA) has released an initial P55 million to the Provincial Government of Bohol as assistance to residents whose houses were ravaged by Typhoon Odette.

Governor Art Yap, First District Rep. Edgar Chatto and Vice Governor Rene Relampagos received the check from the NHA during a ceremonial turnover on Friday last week.

However, Relampagos in a press conference before the ceremony, lamented that the amount was not enough to cover repairs of all damaged houses in the province which was initially pegged at 217,890.

“Mura’g malipay ta na na-releasan tag P55 million but mind you, dako pung kaguol atong mabati niini,” said Relampagos.

He said at least 55,847 houses, 104,215 houses, and 58,324 were partially or totally damaged in the first second and third districts, respectively.

He added that the P55 million was only enough to cover minor repairs of 11,000 houses.

According to Relampagos, the province needs over P2.1 billion to provide P10,000 each to the 217,890 typhoon-stricken house owners.

“Tag P10,000 ra atong gihisgutan ani, base aning 217,000 [victims] unya kanang P10,000 igo ra na ikapalit og 20 ka pligo sa sin,” he said.

Earlier, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan passed a resolution appealing to the NHA to expedite the release of more assistance to the victims of Typhoon Odette. (R. Tutas)