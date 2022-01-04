Smart services fully restored in 20 Bohol towns

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) has clarified that communication services have been fully restored in 20 Bohol towns, not power lines as previously reported by a state-run broadcast network.

Data issued by PDDRMO chief Anthony Damalerio showed that wireless services of telecommunications giant Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) have been fully restored in 20 towns in Bohol’s first and third districts.

“Ang official report nato is 20 towns ang restored sa telecom companies, dili electric power supply, signal sa atong telcos tong gi-submit,” said Damalerio.

Damalerio issued the clarification after PTV-4 on Monday reported that power has been fully restored in 20 of Bohol’s 48 towns, citing the PDRRMO as source.

As of Tuesday, power services have resumed in a limited number of areas with no town noted to have fully restored access to electricity.

According to the PDRRMO data, Smart has fully restored its services in Sikatuna, Maribojoc, Dauis, Cortes, Corella, Calape, Balilihan, Baclayon, Antequera and Alburquerque in the first district and Valencia, Dimiao, Pilar, Loboc, Lila, Loay, Guindulman, Garcia Hernandez, Duero and Candijay in the third district.

The same data indicated that Smart has partially restored its services in Tagbilaran City, Panglao, Tubigon, Loon, Ubay, Talibon, Getafe, Inabanga, San Isidro, Anda, Mabini, Jagna, Alicia, Sevilla, and Batuan.

Meanwhile, the towns of Catigbian, Bien Unido, Buenavista, Clarin, Dagohoy, Pres CPG, Sagbayan, San Miguel, Trinidad, Danao, Carmen, Sierra Bulones and Bilar still do not have signal.

For its part, Globe Telecom has restored communications lines a total of 12 towns both in the first and third districts.