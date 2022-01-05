TESDA-Cordillera sends team to help Bohol in post-typhoon relief ops

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

TESDA-Cordillera sends team to help Bohol in post-typhoon relief ops

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

BAGUIO CITY – A 19-man delegation from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) left for Bohol on Tuesday to help in the whole-of-government recovery effort for the residents affected by Typhoon Odette.

Stephanie Nicole M. Peligman, TESDA-CAR information officer, said the team led by regional director Jeffrey Ian Dy is composed of trainers on carpentry, electrical installation and maintenance, and masonry from the Provincial Training Centers (PTCs) of TESDA Kalinga, TESDA Mt. Province, TESDA Abra, TESDA Apayao, and TESDA Ifugao.

“The team will help the people of Bohol rebuild their homes,” she said in a press statement.

TESDA-CAR is joined by another team from Region 1 (Ilocos Region) to help rebuild houses in Bohol.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Peligman said the deployment of teams from TESDA-CAR and Ilocos Regon was in compliance with the directive TESDA Director General Secretary Isidro Lapeña.

“I have directed our Regional and Provincial Offices to expedite the provision of training on construction-related courses such as Carpentry and Electrical Installation so the displaced residents can immediately rebuild their homes,” Peligman said, quoting Lapeña’s statement during the year’s virtual first flag-raising ceremony of the agency participated by all TESDA regional offices in the country on Monday.

The deployment of TESDA teams is aimed at bringing the “TESDAmayan” to another level and to ensure a well-coordinated, faster, and more efficient delivery of assistance programs to the typhoon victims.

The TESDA team will stay in Bohol for three weeks to repair damaged houses.

“TESDAmayan” is the agency’s banner program created under the leadership of Lapeña that aims to aid communities affected by any crisis brought about by natural calamities, disasters, or any other untoward incidents which cause displacement among the residents. (PNA)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

MSMEs in Bohol to receive assistance from DTI

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Department of Trade and Industry-Bohol has…

Albur LGU to give P6,000 cash aid to each family with totally damaged houses

The local government unit (LGU) of Alburquerque will be extending cash aid worth P6,000 each to families whose houses were…

LTFRB reminds PUVs in Bohol to observe 70% seating capacity

The Land Transportation and Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) reminded the riding public in Bohol to continue observing social distancing…

Smart services fully restored in 20 Bohol towns

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) has clarified that communication services have been fully restored in 20 Bohol…

Fire guts house in Panglao, leaves P632k worth damages

A fire which was allegedly ignited accidentally by children playing with a lighter gutted a house in Barangay Danao, Panglao…

Bohol provincial gov’t receives P55 million from NHA

The National Housing Authority (NHA) has released an initial P55 million to the Provincial Government of Bohol as assistance to…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply