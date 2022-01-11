2 of 44 Ubay barangays got food from Capitol says mayor

Ubay Mayor Constan Reyes on Saturday said that only two of 44 barangays in the town have received food packs from the Provincial Government of Bohol, over a week after Governor Art Yap reported that his government has extended food aid to all towns in the second district.

Reyes, during the turnover of GI (galvanized iron) sheets to Ubay residents displaced by typhoon Odette, told reporters that the town so far received 6,000 food packs from the Capitol as of last week and these were distributed in the villages of Casate and Tapon.

“Karon 6,000 food packs pa ang nahatag sa probinsya considering na sa atuang affected families 23,000, dako kaayo og kuwang, duha ra ka barangay ang gitagaan anang 6,000,” Reyes said.

The eastern coastal municipality is among the most devastated towns when Typhoon Odette pummeled the province on December 16.

Reyes called on Yap to look into the needs of Ubay residents, many of whom have been left homeless in the storm’s aftermath.

“Naningkamot ko na matabangan ning mga barangay isip amahan sa lungsod, akong giataman ang mga kapitan ug katawhan sa tibuok lungsod, hinaot unta siya pud mo-lili pud unta og unsay atong mga panganihanglan diri,” said Reyes.

In a short report on December 26, Yap said that all towns in the second district have received food aid from the provincial government.

“For the first district, five municipalities have been given their food packs, sa Segundo distrito kompleto na ang tanan ug apil na ang mga island barangays natagaan na nato sa segundo distrito. Ang third district, naay pito ka mga municipalities,” Yap said. (AD)