DTI brings discounted goods to ‘Odette’-hit Bohol towns

CEBU CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is bringing basic and prime commodities to communities in Bohol province at discounted prices for residents who are still reeling from the effects of Typhoon Odette.

DTI Assistant Secretary Asteria Caberte said in a statement that their provincial office spearheaded a “Diskwento Caravan” activity in the towns of Ubay and Talibon on Friday.

Caberte and DTI Bohol provincial director Maria Soledad Balistoy, officials from the two local government units (LGUs), and the police supported the caravan.

Caberte cited the support of LGUs in this activity which offered basic and prime food items as well as construction and hardware materials to the victims of the typhoon.

Representatives from partner merchants, like the Leonardo Distributors, Inc., BQ Builderware, Puyat Steel Corporation, Wilcon Depot, and Hyundai Motors, also joined the caravan.

The statement said local residents as well as those from nearby areas flocked to the caravan as early as 8:30 a.m.

Most of the products sold included canned goods, instant noodles, condiments, bath and detergent soaps, instant coffee, powdered milk, bottled drinking water, bread, rice, candles, galvanized iron sheets, plywood, and nails.

“DTI Bohol is set to conduct the next run of the caravan on Saturday (January 8) in Inabanga, Bohol,” the statement said. (PNA)