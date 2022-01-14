Alturas donates 1,700 Moderna vax doses to Tagbilaran gov’t

Alturas donates 1,700 Moderna vax doses to Tagbilaran gov’t

Alturas company doctor, Dr. Michael Uy (first from left), turns over 70 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials to Tagbilaran City City Health Office personnel.

To ramp up vaccination in the wake of rising Covid cases believed to be caused by Omicron variant, the Alturas Group of Companies (AGC) donated 70 vials of Moderna vaccine to the City Government of Tagbilaran which could help inoculate about 1,200 individuals availing for booster shots.      

This was confirmed by AGC company physician, Dr. Michael Uy, who personally turned-over the vaccines to the City Health Office yesterday morning, January 13. A second batch donation of 50 vials will also be delivered on Monday, January 17, he added.

Under Republic Act No. 11525, or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act, the private sector is allowed to procure coronavirus vaccines for its employees and workers. AGC on its part shares some doses to the City for its continued vaccination program. 

The government stressed the importance of collaboration between public and private entities especially in taking actions to help address the pandemic. President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said everyone’s cooperation will eventually lead us towards recovery and bounce back to normalcy. (PR)

