Bohol, Tagbilaran, 37 towns pass Good Financial Housekeeping standards

Topic |  
2 seconds ago
2 seconds ago

Bohol, Tagbilaran, 37 towns pass Good Financial Housekeeping standards

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Bohol, along with 1,303 other local government units (LGU) that were assessed by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), passed the good financial housekeeping (GFH) standards set by the agency.

A document from the DILG showed that 1,715 provinces, municipalities and cities were assessed for the GFH, which recognizes the accounting and auditing measures of an LGU.

In Central Visayas, 55 percent or 75 out of 136 assessed LGUs passed.

In Bohol, Tagbilaran City and 37 other municipalities also sufficiently adhered to the GFH as of November 5, 2021.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The municipalities in Bohol that passed were the following:

  • Antequera
  • Baclayon
  • Balilihan
  • Batuan
  • Bilar
  • Carmen
  • Catigbian
  • Clarin
  • Corella
  • Cortes
  • Danao
  • Dauis
  • Duero
  • Garcia-Hernandez
  • Inabanga
  • Jagna
  • Loboc
  • Pilar
  • PCPG
  • Sikatuna
  • Talibon
  • Valencia
  • Bien Unido
  • Alburquerque
  • Alicia
  • Anda
  • Calape
  • Dagohoy
  • Loon
  • Maribjoc
  • Lila
  • Sagbayan
  • San Isidro
  • Sagbayan
  • Sevilla
  • Trinidad
  • According to the DILG, the GFH standards DILG specifically assess an LGU’s level of compliance to the agency’s Full Disclosure Policy on budget, revenues, and procurement.

The GFH was launched in 2010. It is one of the minimum requirements for the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG), particularly for the assessment criteria of financial administration.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Alturas donates 1,700 Moderna vax doses to Tagbilaran gov’t

To ramp up vaccination in the wake of rising Covid cases believed to be caused by Omicron variant, the Alturas…

Rene: Bohol needs P28.7 billion for post-typhoon rehab ops

Vice Governor Rene Relampagos on Friday announced that Bohol will be needing P28.7 billion to fund the province’s rehabilitation efforts…

Doctor falls asleep while driving, crashes in Balilihan

A multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) driven by a doctor fell of a ravine along a provincial road in Balilihan town on…

Rehabilitation, reopening of Loboc River Cruise may take a while, says tourism officer

It may take a long while before the town of Loboc can reopen the Loboc River Cruise, one of the…

Swan Sardines denies producing canned goods for ‘supporters of Art Yap’

Tosen Foods, Inc. did not manufacture cans of Swan Sardines for supporters of Governor Art Yap, the firm said amid…

Bohol gov’t distributed 170k food packs in one-month span

The provincial government has distributed 170,295 food packs to all localities across typhoon-ravaged Bohol. According to the Capitol, each food…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply