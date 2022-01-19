20 REPA ‘scammers’ in Bohol face arrest

More arrests against individuals allegedly involved in the infamous billion-peso REPA investment scam will be carried out soon, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Bohol said.

NBI Bohol chief Joel Ayop on Tuesday said they were expecting the issuance of arrest warrants against around 20 individuals for estafa, syndicated estafa and violations against the Securities Regulation Code in relation to the REPA or REPA Paluwagan scam.

“Maybe few weeks from now or days, naay warrant of arrest na ma-issue against sa mga respondents,” said Ayop.

Ayop did not disclose the identities of the alleged scammers pending the release of the warrants.

According to Ayop, all of the cases with pending arrest warrants from various courts were filed by the Tagbilaran City Prosecutor’s Office.

Meanwhile, cases filed against REPA administrators and resellers who operated outside Tagbilaran City were still pending as the Bohol Provincial Prosecutor’s Office has yet to come up with resolutions.

Ayop said that complaints filed before the provincial fiscal had to be forwarded to the Office of the Regional Prosecutor in Cebu after Provincial Prosecutor Nilo Ahat inhibited himself from handling the cases.

“Ang city pa ning gipaabot kay ang sa province man gud, sa office ni Ahat, wala pa tay resolution kay giforward pa sa Cebu, sa regional prosecutor’s office,” said Ayop.

The provincial NBI chief explained that Ahat begged off from handling tghe cases due to his previous designation as Provincial Legal Officer.

Prior to his appointment as the province’s top prosecutor, Ahat led the Capitol’s legal team which helped facilitate the filing of complaints against REPA administrators and resellers. (A. Doydora)