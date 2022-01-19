Bohol PNP gets 16 patrol vehicles

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) has received 16 brand new patrol vehicles from the Philippine National Police as part of the agency’s modernization program.

BPPO spokesman Lieutenant Thomas Zen Cheung said the 4×2 Toyota Hilux units arrived in Bohol from the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 in Cebu City on Monday.

The vehicles have been allocated for the use of police stations in Tagbilaran City, Antequera, Panglao, Bilar, Buenavista, Candijay, Corella, Inabanga, Jagna, Lila, Loon, Baclayon, Mabini, Pilar, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, and Sikatuna.

“Ang parameters ngano kaning mga lugar nakadawat, dili kami ang nagpili, gikan ang decision sa [Camp] Crame…pero usually kadtong walang pa kadawat last time maoy nakadawat ron,” said Chueng.

He added that the vehicles were formally turned over to the recipient police stations at the BPPO headquarters in Camp Francisco Dagohoy in Tagbilaran City on Tuesday.

In a statement, the PRO 7 said the brand new vehicles will enhance the mobility of the police force in patrolling various localities in the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental. (AD)