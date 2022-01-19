Bohol PNP gets 16 patrol vehicles

Topic |  
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

Bohol PNP gets 16 patrol vehicles

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) has received 16 brand new patrol vehicles from the Philippine National Police as part of the agency’s modernization program.

BPPO spokesman Lieutenant Thomas Zen Cheung said the 4×2 Toyota Hilux units arrived in Bohol from the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 in Cebu City on Monday.

The vehicles have been allocated for the use of police stations in Tagbilaran City, Antequera, Panglao, Bilar, Buenavista, Candijay, Corella, Inabanga, Jagna, Lila, Loon, Baclayon, Mabini, Pilar, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, and Sikatuna.

“Ang parameters ngano kaning mga lugar nakadawat, dili kami ang nagpili, gikan ang decision sa [Camp] Crame…pero usually kadtong walang pa kadawat last time maoy nakadawat ron,” said Chueng.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He added that the vehicles were formally turned over to the recipient police stations at the BPPO headquarters in Camp Francisco Dagohoy in Tagbilaran City on Tuesday.

In a statement, the PRO 7 said the brand new vehicles will enhance the mobility of the police force in patrolling various localities in the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, and Negros Oriental. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol LGUs open listing for COVID vaccination of kids 5-11 years old

Local government units (LGU) in Bohol have been given the green light to open their pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccination of…

20 REPA ‘scammers’ in Bohol face arrest

More arrests against individuals allegedly involved in the infamous billion-peso REPA investment scam will be carried out soon, the National…

Monitoring on overpricing continues month after ‘Odette’: DTI-7

CEBU CITY – Monitoring for violations of commercial establishments on the price freeze order will continue even if a month…

Two Bohol-bound ROFs tested positive for Omicron variant: DOH 7

Two Bohol natives have tested positive for the more contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, Department of Health (DOH) 7 chief…

1,997 classrooms in Bohol wrecked, damaged by Typhoon ‘Odette’

Schools were not spared from the wrath of Typhoon “Odette” which destroyed at least 1,997 classrooms across the province and…

Neglect of health protocols amid post-typhoon panic buying fueled COVID-19 surge in Tagbilaran

Disregard of health safety protocols particularly amid the panic in the wake of Typhoon “Odette” that led throngs of people…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply