Power bills seen to be ’70-90’%’ higher in February, says BLCI

The Bohol Light Company, Inc. (BLCI) on Friday warned its customers that electricity bills are expected to be “70 to 90 percent” higher in the forthcoming months due to distribution utilities’ continued use of more expensive power sources in the aftermath of Typhoon “Odette,” which damaged transmission facilities between Bohol and Leyte.

According to BLCI spokesperson Sheryl Paga, BLCI and the province’s two other DUs are drawing electricity from Power Barge 104 in Ubay town and the Bohol Diesel Power Plant (BDPP) in Tagbilaran City which are both fired by more expensive bunker and diesel fuels, respectively.

“Naa tay approximate na computation nga possible increase na mag range sa 70 to 90 percent sa previous billing statement. So kung pananglitan ang imohang billing kaniadto is P1,000, dako og posibilidad na ang mga bill nimo sa February will become P1,700 to P1,900,” said Paga.

Paga said the higher electricity rates will start to reflect on bills issued in February.

Meanwhile, BLCI has been delayed in its issuance of electricity bills.

So far, the power distributor has only started printing and issuing bills for the period of November 26 to December 25, which only cover nine days of the post-typhoon power shortage.

Odette pummeled Bohol on December 16, toppling various power distribution and transmission facilities across the province.

“Kaning delay sa [bills] tungod kay delayed pud ang among pagkadawat sa power bill gikan sa usa sa atoang mga power generators,” said Paga.

With the expected power rate hike, the DU official urged the public to limit their electricity consumption while DUs continue to rely on expensive power sources.

“Mao ng si BLCI kanunay nag awhag gyud sa atuang mga consumers na kung in kaso na naka-enjoy na ka sa sa atuang temporary power, kadtong mga na energize, minimize lang nato ang pag gamit sa kuryente so as much as possible, labina kung nag gamit mo og aircon, minimize lang ta. For example 10 hours mo tig gamit, pwede five hours sa lang,” said Paga.

For its part, the National Grid Corporation (NGCP) of the Philippines (NGCP) announced that it will take until April for them to restore transmission lines between Bohol and Leyte.

Meanwhile, the NGCP is also working on Emergency Restoration System (ERS) structures that would allow Bohol to draw power from its original power source, geothermal power plants in Leyte as early as mid-February. (A. Doydora)