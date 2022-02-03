No collection of fees for early power restoration, Bohol Light clarifies

The Bohol Light Company, Inc. (BLCI) is not collecting fees for the early reconnection or restoration of electricity services to their customers.

BLCI spokesperson Sheryl Paga issued the clarification on Thursday amid reports of persons claiming to be representatives of the power distributor and asking for money to expedite the reconnection of power.

“Kanang naay gi mention na naay mangayo sa balay-balay, amo lang ng e-correct na kung unsa na ilang gipasabot na gipangayo kay wa man gud na itugot ni BLCI, tanan na transaction na mag-involve og kwarta in kaso man gani og magbayad diri sa atong application, diri gyud na sa atong BLCI office ang transaction,” said Paga.

The BLCI received information on individuals going to houses to ask for payment for the company’s inspection report form, which is needed for reconnection to those cut off from the grid after Typhoon “Odette” hit the province and damaged power lines in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paga said they already caught one person carrying out the modus. BCLI however refused to divulge information on what steps it took against the person.

“We already talked to the particular person, hopefully he will keep it in mind na dili na niya usbon, naa man pud tay due process, ato lang ipanghinaot pud na dili na niya buhaton og usob,” said Paga.

According to Paga, the inspection report form can be obtained for free at the BLCI office. The form needs to be signed by a private electrician who will inspect a house or establishment’s connection.

Those who will be issued with the form are those whose houses have been “isolated” by BLCI from the grid after their connections, particularly their service drop wires, were deemed unsafe in the wake of Typhoon “Odette’s” onslaught.

“Dili si electrician maoy magda ana na form, ato ng e-take note. Kana na form kuhaon na ni registered customer diri sa opisina, siya maoy magpapirma kung kinsa ang electrician ang iyang kuhaon. Kanang bayad sa electrician na ilang kuhaon to check sa ilang connection in between nana ni customer ug sa private electrician, wala nay labot si BLCI sa ilang transaction,” said Paga.

Meanwhile, those who were not isolated from power distributor’s interconnection will no longer have to submit the form as they will automatically be getting electricity once BLCI is able to draw power from its sources. (rt)