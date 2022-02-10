Registration for national ID continues in Bohol

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Registration for national ID continues in Bohol

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

PRESS RELEASE

Boholanos are encouraged to register for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) or more commonly known as the National ID.

The goal of establishing a national identification system is for the people to have a trusted and verifiable identification that will enable them to participate in the formal financial sector, as well as access employment opportunities and government services.

The PhilSys Fixed Registration Center (FRC) resumed operations last 24 January 2022. It is located at 2F Galleria Luisa Building, Gallares St., Tagbilaran City, and is open from Monday to Saturday, 9 AM to 6 PM. Meanwhile, Step 2 Registration in the municipalities of Antequera, Baclayon, Candijay, Cortes, Dauis, Loon, Panglao, and Ubay resumed last 03 February 2022 and is conducted from Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 5 PM. Schedule for other municipalities will be announced later.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Boholanos aged five (5) years old and above may register for the ID at any of the open Registration Centers.

Interested applicants must bring an original copy of at least one (1) of the following supporting documents:

  • Philippine Passport
  • UMID
  • Driver’s License
  • Birth Certificate
  • Voter’s ID/Certification
  • PRC ID
  • Senior Citizen’s ID
  • NBI Clearance
  • Police Clearance
  • Barangay Clearance (with full name, permanent address, birthday, picture, thumbmark/signature)

The full list of accepted supporting documents can be found in the PhilSys official website (https://www.philsys.gov.ph/supporting-documents/).

For any questions and concerns, you may send your inquiries through the PhilSys Bohol Facebook page or email (psa07.bohol.philsys@gmail.com).

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Normal power supply back as NGCP energizes Bohol-Leyte interconnection

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) energized its Bohol-Leyte interconnection on Wednesday afternoon, allowing Bohol to again draw…

Gov’t, stakeholders to launch new Bohol tourism video, to focus on lesser known sites

Various government agencies and industry stakeholders have launched a new video ad campaign to promote the reopening of Bohol to…

No ‘Ubi Fest’ but products still sold at old Tagbilaran airport

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Due to the super typhoon “Odette” and…

77,000 administered COVID-19 vaccine doses eyed for 3rd nat’l vax drive in Bohol

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) and the province’s 48 local government units are targeting to administer at least 77,000 vaccine…

BFAR-9 launches humanitarian mission for Bohol ‘Odette’ victims

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Zamboanga Peninsula (BFAR-9) has launched a three-in-one mission for the…

Boniel pleads guilty to killing Bien Unido mayor-wife

Former Provincial Board Member Niño Rey Boniel has pleaded guilty to killing his wife Gisela, the former mayor of Bien…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply