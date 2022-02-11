22 rescued from stranded pumpboat in waters off Buenavista island

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) rescued 22 individuals including four minors onboard a pumpboat which experienced engine trouble in waters off Pandao Island in Buenavista on Friday morning.

According to Seaman 2nd Class Julius Penecias of PCG Western Bohol, the pumpboat’s engine conked out mid sea while it was traveling from Cabul-an, Getafe to Hunan, Buenavista.

“Sa makina ra jud to sila nagkaproblema kay wala man puy dagkong balod,” said Penecias.

One of the boat’s crew members alerted the TaRSIER 117, which in turn deployed personnel from the PCG to conduct a rescue operation.

Penecias said they were able to rescue the passengers less than an hour after authorities received the distress call.

He added that no untoward incident happened as the seas were calm when the boat was stranded.

“Delikado to kung kusog pag bawod kay wa man silay makina. Naay posibilidad na mayabo sila,” said Penecias.

All of the passengers and crew members were safe.

They were transported to mainland Bohol after they were recued. (A. Doydora)

