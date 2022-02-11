Bohol Light starts drawing power from Leyte but lowered rates to reflect in April bill

Tagbilaran City | File Photo: via Crispy Miranda

Distribution utilities (DUs) have again started drawing power from the cheaper geothermal power plants in Leyte but it may take until May before lowered rates will reflect in the electricity bills of Bohol Light Company, Inc. (BLCI) consumers.

According to BLCI spokesperson Sheryl Paga, the bills to be issued in the months of March and April will still cover the period in which DUs sourced their electricity from more expensive sources—the Bohol Diesel Power Plant (BDPP) in Tagbilaran City and the Power Barge (PB) 104 in Ubay.

BLCI, and the two other DUs, drew power from the two diesel and bunker-fuel facilities from January 4 to February 9 but consumers will only be billed for the usage starting in March.

“Wala pa man ta ka implement sa [bill] for the period na hing gamit ta sa diesel plant and barge. So it is expected na sa March na billing adto pa mo reflect tong time na hing gamit ta sa power barge so dili ta makahilabot sa rates,” said Paga.

She added that the bill in April will cover overlapping periods in February which the BLCI sourced power from the fuel-fired facilities and the geothermal plants in Leyte.

“Ang April, mabahin siya naay particular period ana na naa tay rate from BDPP and naa puy rate na coming from Leyte so mao nay gitawag na naa tay generation mix ana na time,” she said.

Paga explained that for the months in which BLCI sourced its power from the BDPP and PB 104, the rate is expected to be at P17 to P19 per kilowatt-hour.

The figure is “70 to 90 percent” higher than the pre-Typhoon “Odette” rate of P9.95 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in December which was at P9 to P11.

Paga added that the rate hike will reflect in the electricity bill under the generation charge.

“Unbundled man na atong rate so mo reflect na siya kung pila ang atong amount for generation, for transmission and pila pud sa distribution,” she said.

Paga also explained BLCI also needs to get the bill for power generation from the SPC Power Corp. which owns the BDPP and PB 104 for them to issue their own bill to consumers for the period in which the DU drew power from the facilities.

BLCI is expecting SPC to bill them no later than February 15.

“As of now, nag follow up mi sa ilaha para maka-prepare ta og earlier pero wala pa mi naka-receive og feedback so we are still waiting for their final calculation,” she added.