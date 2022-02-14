DUs: Power restored in 396 out of 1,094 storm-hit villages in Bohol

14 hours ago
14 hours ago

DUs: Power restored in 396 out of 1,094 storm-hit villages in Bohol

The three distribution utilities (DU) in Bohol have so far restored power in 396 or 36.1 percent of the 1,094 barangays whose power lines and facilities were damaged by Typhoon Odette, almost two months after the storm pummeled the province on December 16.

Bohol has a total of 1,109 barangays and data from the DUs only cover 1,094 villages while the remaining 15 villages are off grid.

Separate data from the Bohol Electric Cooperative 1 and Boheco 2 showed that the two DUs have restored power in 197 and 184 affected barangays, respectively, as of February 11.

BOHECO 1 was 32 percent done with the restoration of power in 603 affected villages while BOHECO 2 was at 38.6 completion in its repairs of facilities in 476 affected villages.

According to Sheryl Paga of the Bohol Light Company, Inc., they have partially restored power in all of the 15 barangays in Tagbilaran City, its franchise area.

Paga explained that some houses continued to be isolated from the power grid due to damages to their personal wires that connect to the DUs lines.

BLCI also has some power lines that have yet to be restored.

“Dili gyud mi mo declare na 100 percent kay dili malawa sa kada barangay na naa tay gipang-isolate na mga customer kay naa pay mga ayohunon sa ilang mga side, naa pa puy repaironun ang BLCI sa uban na areas,” said Paga.

According to Paga, they have committed to the Department of Energy to complete their repairs before February 28.

Meanwhile, both BOHECO I and II are targeting to complete their repairs by the month of April.

Last week, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) announced that it completed its Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS) allowing Bohol to draw power again from Leyte’s geothermal power plants.

After the NGCP erected its temporary towers, Bohol was able to shift back to sourcing power from the cheaper geothermal energy after getting insufficient and expensive power from the Bohol Diesel Power Plant in Tagbilaran City and Power Barge 104 in Ubay from January 3 to February 9.

With power from Leyte, Bohol has enough power supply to meet its total power demand which would continue to grow as more of the DUs lines and facilities get fixed. (A. Doydora)

