Bohol Light eyes completion of repairs by end of February

18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Barring any hitches, the entire city of Tagbilaran will have full power restoration by the end of the month.

According to BLCI spokesperson Sheryl Paga, they have restored power for 20,126 customers, or 89 percent of their total 22,626 registered consumers, as of Tuesday, almost exactly two months after Typhoon “Odette” battered Bohol and damaged power lines on December 16.

BLCI’s franchise area covers the entire city.

“Atoang gi commit to DOE [Department of Energy] for full electrification will be on or before February 28, 2022. So hopefully by that time, that [remaining] 11 percent will be complied,” said Paga.

Paga said that they continued to repair secondary and lateral lines in several areas in the city while some customers remained isolated from the grid due to damages to their personal connections to the DU’s secondary lines.

She added that more than 1,000 consumers have been isolated or cut off from the grid due to needed repairs on their personal wires.

 “Mao ng atong e-isolate ng certain customer kay para di maapektuhan tong uban na okay ang ilang connection mao gyud na ang rason na kasagaran makabantay ta mo ingon ang customer na ‘kami nalang gyud ang wala nakasiga,’ tungod na kay wala na may problema ang ilahang silangan,” said Paga.

Those cut off would need to fix line damages on their own expense and to submit documents as proof for BLCI to process their reconnection.

BLCI initially conducted inspections on their customers’ personal connections then advised those with damaged lines to hire private electricians to carry out the repairs.

“Hilanglan sila mo submit og electrician’s installation report diri sa atong office kay para naa na puy lain na team na maoy mo facilitate sa pagconnect,” she added.

Last week, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) t completed its Emergency Restoration Systems (ERS) allowing Bohol to draw power again from Leyte’s geothermal power plants.

Power sources in Leyte were unaffected by Typhoon “Odette” but two special transmission towers were toppled by the storm cutting Bohol off from the Visayas grid.

After the NGCP erected its temporary towers, Bohol was able to shift back to sourcing power from the cheaper geothermal energy after getting insufficient and expensive power from the Bohol Diesel Power Plant in Tagbilaran City and Power Barge 104 in Ubay from January 3 to February 9.

With power from Leyte, Bohol has enough power supply to meet its total power demand which would continue to grow as more of the DUs lines and facilities get fixed. (R. Tutas)

